LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks has fixed the spread for its 750m 10-year non-call five-year Tier 2 bond at mid-swaps plus 395bp, according to a lead.

Leads started marketing at mid-swaps plus 400bp area earlier on Thursday morning.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators, together with BNP Paribas, Goodbody, Nomura and UBS as joint leads.

The transaction is expected to be rated B2/B/BB- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)