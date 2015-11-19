VILNIUS Nov 19 European Commission chief
Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin
this week, suggesting closer trade ties between the 28-nation EU
and a Russian-led economic bloc, linking them to progress on
implementing a ceasefire in Ukraine.
The letter, written after a G20 summit in Turkey and seen by
Reuters, underlined the importance Juncker attached to good
relations between the European Union and Moscow, "which to my
regret have not been able to develop over the past year".
He said he had asked Commission officials to study options
to bring the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union - a grouping of
former Soviet states dominated by Moscow - closer together.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said he was
surprised by the letter, which did not reflect a common view of
EU member states and made no reference to EU sanctions against
Russia over its annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of
eastern Ukraine.
A Commission spokeswoman confirmed Juncker had written to
Putin after they had a brief conversation at the G20 summit but
said he had not made any new commitments in the letter.
