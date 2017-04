Nov 20 AK BARS Bank :

* Says that on Nov. 19 it successfully repaid its Eurobonds and last coupon payment

* Eurobonds in the amount of $500 million with the coupon rate 8.75 pct due in 2015 were issued in Nov. 2012

Source text - bit.ly/1LpxVWX

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)