Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 Parrot SA :
* Announces the terms of its share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription right for a gross amount of 298,779,726 euros ($320.20 million) issue premium included
* Parity is 7 new shares for 5 existing shares
* Subscription price is 17 euros per offered security
* Subscription period to last from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 inclusive
* Transaction is supported by Henri Seydoux, Parrot's main shareholder through Horizon SAS, which has committed to subscribe for about 89 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1I2T353 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order