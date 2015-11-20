Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 Gigaset AG :
* 9M revenue 208.4 million euros ($223 million) versus 9M 2014: 218.9 million euros
* 9M EBITDA 21.6 million euros versus 9M 2014: 8.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order