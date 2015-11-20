Nov 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Said on Thursday that after re-examining the case concerning the imposition of Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA a fine of 50,000 zlotys and after hearing the opinion of supervisory board of WSE, it decided to maintain resolution from Aug. 19

* Said that ZM Myslaw did not present the circumstances allowing the WSE's management to change the decision on financial penalty

