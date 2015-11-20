Nov 20 Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it approved launch of convertible bonds "PSM 2015-2021- Obbligazioni Convertibili" for maximum nominal amount of 9.9 million euros ($10.61 million)

* Minimum subscription lot to be 1,000 euros

* To issue 4,898 bonds A for the maximum nominal value of 4.9 million euros to be offered in option to the entitled shareholders

* To issue 5000 bonds B for the maximum nominal value of 5.0 million euros to be offered without option right to qualified investors

* Conversion ratio to be 142 conversion shares to 1 bond

* Conversion price to be 7.04 euros per conversion share

* Approved capital increase of up to 9.9 million euros by issuing up to 1,405,516 ordinary shares reserved to the conversion of bond "PSM 2015-2021- Obbligazioni Convertibili"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)