JERUSALEM Nov 22 Israeli food maker Osem Investments said on Sunday its net profit for the third quarter edged lower due to an increase in financing expenses.
Osem, 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , reported quarterly net profit of 101.8 million shekels ($26 million), down from 101.9 million a year earlier.
Quarterly sales fell 4.8 percent to 1.08 billion shekels due to a rise in discount levels in accordance with a new Israeli food law, the company said.
Osem had net financing expenses of 2.6 million shekels in the quarter compared with 1.5 million a year earlier. ($1 = 3.8855 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
