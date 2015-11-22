FRANKFURT Nov 22 ** The recent Paris attacks have added to geopolitical distress, a top concern at the moment, and that may affect investment, Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser says in a video interview published by The Financial Times on Sunday

** "People who are not in a good mood aren't going to invest. Because investing is about believing, about looking forward, about the future," he says

** In a separate interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Kaeser says he expects especially medium-sized companies will be more cautious about making investment decisions

** Kaeser also tells the FT that Siemens would not reduce its investment in Britain if the country left the European Union. "We wouldn't, we would stay here. We have been here so long," he says

** Britain is Siemens' fourth-biggest market after the United States, Germany and China

