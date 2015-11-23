Nov 23 Gfi Informatique SA :

* Announces friendly plan for the acquisition of a majority stake by Mannai Corporation

* Agreement signed between Mannai Corporation and Apax Partners and Boussard & Gavaudan for Mannai Corporation to acquire 51 pct of Gfi Informatique Group (on a fully diluted basis) at 8.50 euros ($9.03) per share

* The price represents a premium of 34.0 pct over the volume-weighted average share price during the previous 20 trading days as of Nov. 20 and of 31.6 pct over the closing price on that date

* The price values the group at some 561 million euros

