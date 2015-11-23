Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 Gfi Informatique SA :
* Announces friendly plan for the acquisition of a majority stake by Mannai Corporation
* Agreement signed between Mannai Corporation and Apax Partners and Boussard & Gavaudan for Mannai Corporation to acquire 51 pct of Gfi Informatique Group (on a fully diluted basis) at 8.50 euros ($9.03) per share
* The price represents a premium of 34.0 pct over the volume-weighted average share price during the previous 20 trading days as of Nov. 20 and of 31.6 pct over the closing price on that date
* The price values the group at some 561 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order