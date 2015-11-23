OSLO Nov 23 Questerre : * As reported in its third quarter 2015 report, Questerre has implemented further overhead reductions to maintain its financial flexibility in the current commodity price environment. * Effective November 1, 2015, the Board of Directors has implemented a 20% reduction in the number of working days from five to four per week. * As a result, annual salaries for officers and employees have been reduced by 20%. * This is in addition to the 10% reduction implemented in the first quarter of 2015. * Additionally, the Board of Directors has reduced their fees by 10%. * In connection with these additional cost-cutting measures, on November 20, 2015, the Company has granted to directors, officers and employees a total of 2,612,250 options to acquire common shares at a price of $0.235 per common share.