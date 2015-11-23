Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 (Reuters) -
* Altice shareholder Next Alt, 100 percent owned by Patrick Drahi, enters into funded collar transaction over 7.5 percent of the telecom company's shares
* Next has loaned shares underwriting collar to Goldman Sachs
* Goldman Sachs to sell 61 million Altice shares to institutional investors to establish initial hedge for collar
* Next to use proceeds of funded collar to prepay all of its outstanding loans, originally set up to acquire Altice shares from minority investors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Freya Berry)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order