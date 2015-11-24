Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Prologue SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 14.3 million euros ($15.2 million), up 197.6 pct yoy
* At constant perimeters, Q3 revenue amounted to 5.3 million euros, up 9.4 pct yoy
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order