Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Vedicis, a software editor of DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) and Network Intelligence and Alcatel-Lucent's managed services business announce a service and business model to put clients and subscribers at the heart of service providers' decision making process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order