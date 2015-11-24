Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement for the acquisition of 5 percent stake in RE Valuta SpA through Ribes SpA, which already owns 90 percent, for 225,000 euros($238,995.00) in cash
* Tecnoinvestimenti owns 91.3 percent of Ribes SpA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order