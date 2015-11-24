Nov 24 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement for the acquisition of 5 percent stake in RE Valuta SpA through Ribes SpA, which already owns 90 percent, for 225,000 euros($238,995.00) in cash

* Tecnoinvestimenti owns 91.3 percent of Ribes SpA

