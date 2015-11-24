Nov 24Infovide Matrix SA :

* Said on Monday that member of management board sold 45,835 company's shares and entity affiliated to member of management board sold 4.6 million company's shares to Asseco Poland SA at price of 6.01 zloty per share under tender offer announced on Sept. 23

* Additionally, Golville Trading Limited sold 641,824 company's shares to Asseco Poland under tender offer, the shares represented its entire 5.14 percent stake in Infovide Matrix

* Following tender offer, Asseco Poland owns 97.91 percent stake (12.2 million shares) in Infovide Matrix

($1 = 3.9983 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)