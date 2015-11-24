Nov 24 Greencore Group Plc

* CFO says wants to maintain earnings momentum after five years of double-digit EPS growth; says company 'well-placed' in its markets to do this

* CFO says hopes for mid-to-high single digit y/y revenue growth in UK food-to-go in coming year

* CFO says has seen 'decent momentum' in first couple of months of FY16

* CFO says guiding around 100 million pounds of capex in FY 16 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)