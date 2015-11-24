Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 24 Babcock International Group Plc
* Open 2.2 percent higher after h1 results Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
MILAN, March 28 Telecom Italia is working with Rothschild to help it to find a partner to fund part of its broadband business in Italy, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.