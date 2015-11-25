UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25Kinepolis Group NV :
* Said on Tuesday the FSMA sanctions committee reaches decision in administrative procedure
* Administrative procedure regards alleged inside information regarding share purchases carried out for their own account on Nov. 22, 2011
* Sanctions committee decided that the share purchases constitute an infringement on the part of the persons involved of the legislation on inside information
* Decision results in simple conviction of Messrs Joost Bert, Philip Ghekiere and Eddy Duquenne without the imposition of a fine being necessary
* Sanctions committee imposed an administrative fine of 200,000 euros ($213,080) on Kinohold Bis SA and 15,000 euros on PGMS NV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9386 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.