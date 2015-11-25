BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 AURELIUS SE & Co. KGaA :
* Announced on Tuesday successful and entire placement and pricing of offering of senior, unsecured convertible bonds due 2020 with aggregate principal amount of 166.3 million euros ($177 million)
($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer