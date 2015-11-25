Nov 25 Nmas 1 Dinamia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to buy 100 percent stake in Downer & Company LLC (CW Downer), the United States-based financial advisory mid-market specialist

* N+1 will pay, via its unit N+1 US Corporation LLC, $18.6 million in cash over a four-year period and it will transfer 1,262,652 own shares to CW Downer

* After the completion of the operation N+1 will transfer the whole stake in CW Downer to N+1 US Corporation LLC

