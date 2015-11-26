Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 SeSa SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that its fully owned subsidiary, Var Group SpA, acquired 25 percent of share capital of Zucchetti Informatica SpA
* Deal value is 500,000 euros ($531,050) plus an earn out to be defined on the basis of the perspective profitability of the company, up to a maximum of 750,000 euros
* The agreement envisages also purchase of further 25 percent stake by Italware Srl
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order