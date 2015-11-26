Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 Anoto Group AB :
* Announced on Wednesday launch of private placement of new shares through directed new share issue
* Issue directed towards international institutional investors and qualified domestic investors
* Price of new shares will be determined through accelerated book building procedure
* New shares will be admitted to trading on NASDAQ Stockholm following issuance and registration
* Proceeds from directed share issue are intended to be used to finance acquisition of Livescribe
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order