BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Company has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated to serve as its financial advisor in process
Nov 26 Alk Abello A/S :
* MITICURE has been placed on Japanese National Health Insurance reimbursement list and will be launched in beginning of December
* Drug will be available for prescription in Japan for adults and adolescents (12-64 years) who suffer from house dust mite allergic rhinitis
* Contravir’S Cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431 targets hepatitis B surface antigen (HBSAG)