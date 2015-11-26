Nov 26 Prochnik SA :

* Said on Wednesday that following registration of changes in composition of Prochnik's capital due to lowering and subsequent private issue of new series L and M shares stakes held in Prochnik by Listella SA and Altus TFI SA changed

* Listella SA raised its stake in company to 28.04 percent (13,185,034 shares) from 8.86 percent (3,059,034 shares)

* Progress FIZ AN, fund managed by Altus TFI SA, lowered its direct stake in company to 4.43 percent from 6.03 percent

* Following the registration of all changes in Prochnik's capital, total amount of company's shares is equal to 47,025,389 shares

* The company announces changes in its capital via capital decrease and subsequent issue of new shares On Sept. 22 [ID: nL5N11T1AI]

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)