Nov 26 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, says, via spokesman:

* Has no exposure whatsoever to Spanish energy firm Abengoa , which started insolvency proceedings on Wednesday.

* Denial comes after some media said the bank was owed 142 million euros by Abengoa.

* BCP shares 0.4 percent lower at 0.0515 euros, while the broader market in Lisbon is up 0.9 percent.

Further company coverage: