Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 RomReal Ltd :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 operating revenue of 139,000 euros ($147,500) versus 61,000 euros year ago
* Q3 loss from operations 621,000 euros versus loss 353,000 euros
* Q3 pre-tax profit 243,000 euros versus loss 2,000 euros year ago
* Q3 net profit was 283,000 euros versus 31,000 euros year ago
* Net profit result improvement is mainly explained by currency effects, with RON strengthening by 1.5 pct against the euro during the quarter
* Net asset value was 0.46 euro per share at the end of Q3, a 1.2 pct decrease compared to the end of Q2
* Expects recent positive development in macroeconomic environment to reflect in continued improvement of the real estate market in 2015 and 2016
* Expects further asset disposals at satisfactory prices in the quarters to come
