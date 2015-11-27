Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 Graviton Capital SA :
* Said on Thursday that its unit Graviton I Sp. z o.o. sold 35,500,000 shares of Grupa Emmerson SA for 19.5 million zlotys ($4.84 million)
* Additionally, its unit Graviton AD Sp. z o.o. sold 1,300,000 Grupa Emmerson shares for 715,000 zlotys
* Following the transactions the company does not hold directly or indirectly any stake in Grupa Emmerson
($1 = 4.0256 zlotys)
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0256 zlotys)
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year