Nov 27 Graviton Capital SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit Graviton I Sp. z o.o. sold 35,500,000 shares of Grupa Emmerson SA for 19.5 million zlotys ($4.84 million)

* Additionally, its unit Graviton AD Sp. z o.o. sold 1,300,000 Grupa Emmerson shares for 715,000 zlotys

* Following the transactions the company does not hold directly or indirectly any stake in Grupa Emmerson

($1 = 4.0256 zlotys)