* Said on Thursday that it reported revenue of 23.7 million zlotys ($5.9 million) for H1 2015/2016 ending on Sept. 30 versus 14.3 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 operating profit was 15.8 million zlotys versus 9.5 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 12.7 million zlotys versus 7.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Maintains its policy of paying whole net profit as dividend

* At end-Sept number of clients was at 12,284, up by 3,582 clients yoy

* over 95 percent of H1 revenue was generated by its US-based unit

($1 = 4.0260 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)