Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 27 MNI SA :
* Said on Thursday its units together with Lark.pl SA signed multilateral agreement with companies from Halcash Central Eastern Europe Sp. z o.o. group
* Companies from Halcash Central Eastern Europe group oblige to pay 1.3 million zlotys ($322,804) as final settlement
* Signing of agreement settles also claims of MNI's units towards Marcin Rywin and Krzysztof Gadkowski
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0272 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)