* Said on Thursday its units together with Lark.pl SA signed multilateral agreement with companies from Halcash Central Eastern Europe Sp. z o.o. group

* Companies from Halcash Central Eastern Europe group oblige to pay 1.3 million zlotys ($322,804) as final settlement

* Signing of agreement settles also claims of MNI's units towards Marcin Rywin and Krzysztof Gadkowski

