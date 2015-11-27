Nov 27 Papilly publ AB :

* QV Invest AB will exercise conversion right to convert loan to shares in Papilly, initially 7 million Swedish crowns ($802,000)

* Conversion takes place at conversion price of 6.75 crowns per share

* Conversion of 7 million crowns indicates 1,037,037 new shares

* After registration total number of shares in Papilly will be 8.1 million shares Source text for Eikon:

