Nov 27 Banca IFIS SpA :

* To contribute 8.5 million euros ($8.99 million) to National Resolution Fund under lending support to banking system in order to resolve the crisis of Banca Marche, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio, CariChieti and Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara

* The sum to be added to the yearly contribution of 2 million euros to Interbank Deposit Protection Fund

* Says no negative effect on bank's profitability

* Considers that previously announced dividend distribution policy will remain firm

