Nov 27 ING Bank Slaski :

* Polish ING unit said on Friday its supervisory board had authorised the lender to take out a subordinated cash loan of up to 300 million euros ($318 million).

* The management board will determine the detailed conditions of the loan and communicate the agreement separately, the lender said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Adrian Croft)