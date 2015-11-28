Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 28 ** Europe's largest software company SAP expects revenues from its cloud business to surpass traditional software licensing revenues in 2018, CFO Luka Mucic tells German daily Boersen-Zeitung
** The gross margin at the cloud business has seen a boost recently but that speed of improvement cannot continue because SAP has to keep up investments in the business, Mucic says
** The cloud business has been making a positive gross profit contribution and the amount is due to increase over the next few years
** Mucic expects cloud subscription and support revenues of up to 8 bln euros ($8.5 bln ) by 2020
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order