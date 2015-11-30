UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30Silvano Fashion Group AS :
* Reported on Friday Q3 profit for the period of 5.2 million euros ($5.51 million) versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 revenue of 17.4 million euros versus 32.5 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.