Nov 30Avtovaz :

* Said on Friday that its Lada Vesta and Lada XRAY will receive changes in the settings of engines and exhaust systems to meet the environmental standard Euro-6

* All Lada cars produced for the domestic market meet the ecological standard Euro-5

* Grant and 4x4, which are prepared for export, meet the more stringent requirements of Euro-6

Source text - bit.ly/1Imyy3t

(Gdynia Newsroom)