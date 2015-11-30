Private placement curbs set to raise corporate China's debt risks
* Private placements in China jump fivefold from 2013 to 2016
Nov 30 CdR Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Friday that it finalized the acquisition from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA of non-performing loans for a nominal value of 17.4 million euros ($18.42 million)
* 15.7 million euros of this portfolio are backed by a mortgage on a property complex in Milan
* The transaction has been finalized through the payment of 3.7 million euros and will be financed through the issue of notes subscribed by the non-performing assets unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Private placements in China jump fivefold from 2013 to 2016
HONG KONG, March 23 China has made it mandatory for mainland cornerstone investors in Hong Kong IPOs to repatriate funds when they sell their shares, a rule likely to hit smaller, cornerstone-reliant listings, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.