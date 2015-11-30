S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
Nov 30 Innovatec SpA :
* Said on Friday that the board of its unit Sun System SpA proposed to resort to a composition with creditors
* Attributes the current financial situation of the unit partly to a demand contraction in the photovoltaic retail sector in Italy and a cut on incentives in the photovoltaic sector
* Unit Sun System started a collective redundancy procedure to maintain its business operational
* Innovatec controls 84.44 pct of Sun System
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.