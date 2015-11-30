Nov 30 Paysafe Group Plc:

* Illegally-obtained data in hands of third parties relates to limited account details from 3.6m NETELLER accounts and basic personal details relating to 4.2m Skrill accounts

* Less than 2 pct of those NETELLER and Skrill accounts were active in six months to 1 November 2015

* Such data does not include passwords, card data or bank account information

* Company believes that this data emanated from cyber-attacks in 2009 and 2010 and is not aware of any similar breaches since that time

* Paysafe engaged a major accounting firm as part of its investigation, which has verified these findings