Nov 30 Investimenti e Sviluppo SPA :

* Said on Friday that the board proposes a capital increase of up to 5.2 million euros ($5.51 million), premium included, to be offered in option to shareholders

* Proposes to issue a convertible bond for up to 7.0 million euros, to be offered in option to shareholders

* Proposes to issue free warrants "Warrant Investimenti e Sviluppo S.p.A. 2016-2019" to be offered in combination with the capital increase and the convertible bond issue

* Proposes another capital increase for up to 7.0 million euros, premium included, to cover the convertible bond

* Proposes another capital increase for up to 12.2 million euros, premium included, to cover the conversion of warrants

