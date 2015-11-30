Nov 30 Investimenti e Sviluppo SPA :
* Said on Friday that the board proposes a capital increase
of up to 5.2 million euros ($5.51 million), premium included, to
be offered in option to shareholders
* Proposes to issue a convertible bond for up to 7.0 million
euros, to be offered in option to shareholders
* Proposes to issue free warrants "Warrant Investimenti e
Sviluppo S.p.A. 2016-2019" to be offered in combination with the
capital increase and the convertible bond issue
* Proposes another capital increase for up to 7.0 million
euros, premium included, to cover the convertible bond
* Proposes another capital increase for up to 12.2 million
euros, premium included, to cover the conversion of warrants
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)