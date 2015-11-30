Nov 30 SAG GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SA :

* Said on Friday Q3 turnover was 155.0 million euros ($163.84 million) versus 119.0 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBITDA was 5.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 1.1 million euros versus loss of adjusted 20,800 euros a year ago

* Net debt as of end-Sept. 2015 was at 293.9 million euros, an increase of approximately 8.3 million euros compared to 285.5 million euros at the end of 2014

