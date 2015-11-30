PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 30 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is reviewing its assets and a partial sale of the commodities unit is a possible option for the bank to raise capital, a source familiar with the matter said.
BTG Pactual declined to comment. (Reporting by London newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday approved financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA's takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, and will not require any antitrust measures beyond those the firms proposed themselves.