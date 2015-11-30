Nov 30 Bank Uralsib :

* Bank Uralsib may receive federal loan bonds, Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Moiseev said

* Moiseev did not specify the amount of funds Bank Uralsib will receive, adding that it will not be much

* From federal loan bonds unallocated among banks about 10.5 billion roubles ($159.44 million) are left - Moiseev

* Moiseev told Bank Uralsib may receive state support from federal loan bonds, entering in the second round of banks, which do not pass the criteria of capital size

($1 = 65.8550 roubles) (Written by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)