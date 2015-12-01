BRIEF-Autek China's board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager
* Says the board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager, Shi Xianmei as CFO
Dec 1 Kontigo Care AB :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue flat at 0 million Swedish crowns
* Q3 EBITDA loss 3.1 million Swedish crowns ($355,000) versus loss 0.5 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6914 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the board elects Tao Yuequn as chairman and general manager, Shi Xianmei as CFO
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax