BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Digital Magics SpA :
* Said on Monday that it will propose by 60 days from Nov. 30 a capital increase without option rights for the value of up to 1.45 million euros ($1.53 million), to be fully subscribed by Marco Gay, owner of 55 pct of vehicle company WebWorking Srl
* Up to 500,000 euros of the capital increase to be subscribed by WebWorking Srl and to be paid via cash
* Up to 650,000 euros of the capital increase to be paid via the integration of a WebWorking unit into Digital Magics
* Up to 300,000 euros of the capital increase to be paid via the disposal in favour of Digital Magics of a 20 percent stake in startup AD2014 Srl
* After the capital increase, Marco Gay will own about 5 percent of Digital Magics
* Board to propose Marco Gay as member of the board
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.