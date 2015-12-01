BRIEF-Ferratum Oyj announces stock exchange
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
Dec 1 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :
* Said on Monday is to sell its U.S. seed business to the U.S.-based Theragenics Corporation
* Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2015
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
* Cogeco Inc qtrly revenue increased by $8.0 million, or 1.4%, to reach $586.4 million
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments