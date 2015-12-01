BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Value Management & Research AG :
* Said on Monday commission revenue amounted for the first three quarters of 2015 to 1.37 million euros ($1.5 million) (Q1-Q3 2014: 1.75 million euros)
* 9-month net loss 320,000 euros vs profit 446,000 euros year ago
* Q3 group net loss 286,000 euros vs profit 126,000 euros year ago
* Q3 revenue 420,000 euros vs 463,000 euros year ago
* Already in the current Q4 2015, expects a significantly positive earnings contribution for the entire Group from continuing operations attributable to 4Free Group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.