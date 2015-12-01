Dec 1 Value Management & Research AG :

* Said on Monday commission revenue amounted for the first three quarters of 2015 to 1.37 million euros ($1.5 million) (Q1-Q3 2014: 1.75 million euros)

* 9-month net loss 320,000 euros vs profit 446,000 euros year ago

* Q3 group net loss 286,000 euros vs profit 126,000 euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 420,000 euros vs 463,000 euros year ago

* Already in the current Q4 2015, expects a significantly positive earnings contribution for the entire Group from continuing operations attributable to 4Free Group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)