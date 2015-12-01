BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Said on Monday 9-month rental income was 28.1 million euros ($29.74 million) (previous year: 1.5 million euros)
* 9-month EBIT at 26.5 million euros (previous year: -0.4 million euros)
* 9-month NAV increases to 122.2 million euros and NAV per share rises to 4.47 euros (Q2 2015: 4.23 euros)
* Confirmed conservative full-year 2015 forecast for rental income of approx. 42 million euros an EBIT in the lower single-digit millions, excluding the fair value adjustments on real estate
($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.