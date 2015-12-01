Dec 1 Banca Sistema SpA :

* Said on Monday that the extraordinary contribution to be paid without fail by Dec. 7 to the National Resolution Fund in order to resolve the crisis of Banca delle Marche, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio, Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Chieti and Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara, is equal to about 1.9 million euros ($2.01 million)

