Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 HubStyle SA :
* Said on Monday that following registration of the company's capital increase via issue of series E shares Duratonic Investments Ltd lowered its stake in company to 54.04 percent from 62.20 percent
* The amount of the company's shares held by Duratonic Investments Ltd has not changed and is equal to 9,970,922
* Duratonic Investments Ltd is unit affiliated to HubStyle's chairman of the supervisory board, Wojciech Czernecki
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)